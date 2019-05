A LeGrand couple was killed in an accident in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon that tied up traffic on U.S. Highway 30 for several hours.

Seventy-nine-year-old Delbert Eakins was trying to turn onto U.S. 30 off of East Main Street. The car was struck by an eastbound semi driven by Michael See of Swisher.

The crash killed Eakins and his 77-year old wife, Geneva Eakins. See was treated and released from Unity Point Health-Marshalltown.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)