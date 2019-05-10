Iowan tells congress financial woes growing in farm country

An eastern Iowa farmer was in Washington this week to tell congress farmers need action from the federal government.

Dave Walton of Wilton testified at a hearing in a U.S. House committee. “We’re suffering right now for a variety of reasons — the trade issue, some infrastructure issues and other government- controlled things are hitting us pretty hard right now and it’s kind of all at once,” Walton says.

Walton says more farmers are finding it difficult to get credit.

“If this doesn’t turn around soon, those farmers may be done this year,” Walton says.

The U.S. Commerce Department recently reported farm income fell 12 billion dollars in the first three months of this year.

“Because of the government’s manipulation in our market, we need to have some sort of relief here,” Walton says. “Another round of Market Facilitation Payments would be well-received by farmers right now.”

Walton is secretary of the Iowa Soybean Association’s board of directors. His family started farming in Cedar County in 1835.

(By Ken Anderson, the Brownfield Network)