Two arrested after shooting in Boone

Boone police arrested two people Thursday night following a shooting near a park earlier in the day.

One person was injured as a result. Schools near the park were on lockdown due to the incident. The names of those arrested and injured have not been released. Boone police stated that the two suspects will each be charged with attempted murder.

The shooting victim suffered a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a precaution, the Boone Community School District ordered a lockdown yesterday afternoon to protect students and staff from the incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)