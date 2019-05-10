Two northeast Iowa men sentenced to federal prison

A former Cedar Falls man will spend 27 months in federal prison for a sex charge involving a minor.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Neberman pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. Neberman admitted that in 2016 he attempted to persuade a person on a webcam who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with him and to send him sexually explicit photos of herself to him.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

An eastern Iowa man who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend while on federal supervision will serve two years in federal prison.

The court found 29-year-old Codie Lee Allen Fisher of Cedar Rapids violated the terms of his supervised release by using a controlled substance and alcohol, failing to comply with remote alcohol testing, and domestic abuse assault.

Evidence at his revocation hearing showed Fisher got into an argument with his pregnant girlfriend after drinking alcohol and then placed his hands around her neck and throat and choked her multiple times. The girlfriend reported she almost blacked out twice during the assault.

Fisher was on three-years of federal supervised release after pleading guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in 2016.