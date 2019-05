The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event tonight at a Windsor Heights church served as the first forum at which all four Republicans who say they’re running for Iowa’s 4th district congressional seat in 2020 appeared together. Each were given a chance to speak. Listen to the candidates in the same following order: Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, Randy Feenstra and Steve King, the incumbent Republican congressman in the district.

AUDIO of all four speeches, 23:00