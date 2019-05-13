Cedar Rapids woman given prison time for helping known felon

A Cedar Rapids woman who gave a wanted man car ride to a hotel will spend three months in federal prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Saudia Raquel Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of Misprision of a Felony. She admitted to giving a car ride to a motel to federal fugitive felon Kelsey Beckett in August of 2016,

U.S. Marshals say Watkins put the motel room in her name after a Deputy U.S. Marshal had warned Watkins that Beckett was a fugitive and that Watkins should contact the him if she learned of Beckett’s whereabouts.

The Deputy U.S. Marshal says Watkins smoked marijuana with Beckett in the motel room. She then became a fugitive herself.