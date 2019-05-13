Iowa State adds transfer from Troy

Iowa State has signed Troy University transfer Javan Johnson . The 6-7 forward will sit out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules and have two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting.

Johnson made 42 starts in his 63 appearances for the Trojans, including starting all 30 games last season as a sophomore. The Decatur, Alabama native was third on the team averaging 10.4 points while also pulling down 4.2 rebounds per game. Johnson connected on a team-high 53 three-pointers at a 35.3 percent clip last season. He shot 43.8 percent behind the arc as a freshman, making 87 three-pointers over the course of his two seasons with the Trojans.

“Adding a player like Javan is really exciting for our program,” said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “He brings great length and has the versatility to score at all three levels on the court. Javan has a tremendous upside as a player and I am really looking forward to seeing the strides he can make in his development.”

Johnson scored in double figures 14 times last season, tallying a career-best 20 points three different times.

Also a capable defender, Johnson finished his sophomore campaign with 22 blocks and 15 steals.