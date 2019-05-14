State officials update Iowa City officer-involved shooting investigation

Authorities say the man shot by Iowa City police responding to burglar alarms remains hospitalized in stable condition and has been charged with robbery in an unrelated case.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released more information today about last Thursday’s incident, but their investigation is not done. The names of the two police officers involved have been released. One has been an Iowa City officer for a decade. The other has been an officer for nine years.

According to state officials, the officers found 34-year-old Michael Arturo Cintron Caceres in the area where two burglar alarms had been tripped and chased him to a nearby business property called Big Ten Rentals. That’s where the shooting occurred.

The information released by state officials today does not say whether Caceres was armed.