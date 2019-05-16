Marshalltown student dies in accident

The Marshalltown Community School District has additional counselors available at Franklin Elementary school today after a student died in an accident.

Eight-year-old old Christian Maxon was crossing Main Street near Franklin Elementary School yesterday in Marshalltown, when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Marilyn Diggins turned east and hit the boy.

Maxon was taken to Unity Point Health-Marshalltown and later flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.

Charges have not yet been filed.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)