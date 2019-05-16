Tom Miller endorses Montana governor’s bid for presidency

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has endorsed the latest entrant in the presidential race – Steve Bullock, the Democratic governor of Montana.

“He was (Montana’s) attorney general and chief deputy attorney general before that. We’ve been friends for 12 years,” Miller said last month. “He has, in my view, just a very impressive package that he brings to the race.”

Bullock easily won re-election in Montana in 2016 in the same year Donald Trump carried Montana by double-digits. Miller cites Bullock’s policy successes, like Montana’s campaign finance disclosure law. Miller signaled he’d endorse Bullock April 26th, during an appearance on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program.

“He’s got enormous personal qualities of integrity and doing the right thing. He is a very bright, able guy. He’s got terrific judgment. He’s sort of where I’m at ideologically which is sort of center left, sort of where Obama is,” Miller said, “and he connects with people incredibly well.”

Miller endorsed Barack Obama in February of 2007 during Obama’s first campaign swing through the state. Bullock announced his candidacy Tuesday and he will be in Iowa this evening for the start of a three-day campaign swing through the state.