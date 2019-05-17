Officials consider tax breaks for businesses in Pella, Mason City

The Des Moines Register is reporting Vermeer Manufacturing is seeking nearly $6 million in state incentives as the company rebuilds from last year’s tornado.

Vermeer’s Pella facilities were heavily damaged by a tornado last July. According to the newspaper, the Iowa Economic Development Board will consider awarding Vermeer nearly a million dollars in research activities tax credits, along with $4.8 million in sales and use tax breaks on purchases related to rebuilding and expanding Vermeer’s operation.

The Des Moines Register also reports a plant in Mason City that makes Jello pudding is being retooled to make more dessert products and state officials are likely to award the Kraft Heinz company tax breaks.

According to the paper, the company is in line for more than a quarter of a million dollars in state tax credits for a project that has a total cost of 63 million. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 this morning.