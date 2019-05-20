Drug trafficking charges lead to prison for 3 men

Three men who admitted to distributing drugs in the state are going to federal prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Cash Burch of Des Moines admitted to distributing more than ten pounds of ice meth while he was already in prison on felony drug charges. He continued distributing the drug once he got out and will now have to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Pineda, of San Ysidro, California will spend 14 year in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Pineda shipped the meth to Iowa from California, usually in car stereo boxes and then had relatives set up fake bank accounts to launder the money.

A 56-year-old Waterloo man will serve 68 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. Edward Smart admitted to distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and had previously been convicted of a felony drug offense.