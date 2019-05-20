Eagle Grove man dies in Webster County accident

One person was killed when two pickup trucks collided near Duncombe in Webster County on Sunday afternoon.

Reportedly, a southbound 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by 72-year-old Larry Dencklau of Eagle Grove and an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Noah Tesler of Fort Dodge collided at the intersection. The Dencklau pickup came to rest facing east in the south ditch while the Tesler pickup entered the field and rolled ejecting the driver.

Larry Dencklau died at the accident scene while Noah Tesler was taken to Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. A passenger in the Tesler pickup, 15-year-old Nathan Tesler of Fort Dodge was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for treatment of injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)