Hawkeye volleyball coach placed on leave for NCAA violation

University of Iowa Athletic director Gary Barta says volleyball coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation.

Barta calls it a significant violation that was first reported by a former student athlete Shymanski has been the Iowa coach for five years and led the Hawkjeyes to a 15-16 record this past season. His 2019 recruitiung class is ranked 24th nationally, the highest even for the program.

Barta says the school has notified the NCAA of the violation and the investigation is ongoing.