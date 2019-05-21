Charles City given special designation by AARP

A northern Iowa community is the second in the stat to be designated an “age-friendly town.”

AARP has designated Charles City as the next livable community in Iowa. The city has been piloting the program since October and submitted an application last month. A “livable community” must be a safe and secure place to live, have affordable housing and transportation for senior citizens.

A ceremony has been planned for June to recognize the city. Charles City is home to more than 600 senior citizens.

Des Moines is the other age-friendly Iowa town. It joined AARP’s program in 2012.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)