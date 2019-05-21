Decorah man dies in accident on Highway 9

A Decorah man was killed in an accident Monday afternoon east of Decorah.

The Iowa State Patrol says 86-year-old Norman Dickman died of injuries suffered in the accident. Authorities say shortly before 3 p.m., Dickman was driving his UTV eastbound on Highway 9 when he made a left turn in front of a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Lorrie Reed of Darlington, Wisconsin, and the car and UTV collided.

Reed was uninjured in the accident, which closed that portion of Highway 9 for nearly two hours.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)