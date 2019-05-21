Dressbarn stores to close, including 10 in Iowa

The 10 “Dressbarn” stories in Iowa are closing.

The parent company that owns the budget clothing chain is shutting down all 650 Dressbarn stores in the United States. The company also owns Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant and executives say the compamy will shift focus to more profitable brands.

A woman in Connecticut opened the first Dress Barn in 1962. There are Dressbarn stores in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, West Des Moines, Waterloo and Williamsburg. No word yet on when liquidation sales will begin.

According to a Chicago-based research firm, the number of retail store closings so far in 2019 is now larger than the total number of brick-and-mortar stores that closed last year.