Hip surgery to sideline Iowa’s Bohannon

Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will undergo a hip scope on Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Bohannon will be out for an indefinite period of time, and will be reevaluated throughout the summer and fall as he goes through rehab.

Bohannon suffered the injury early his junior season and managed the injury until the end of the season. The senior attempted to avoid surgery with rest and rehab this spring, but after further discussions with medical staff, family, and coaches, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.”

A third-team All-Big Ten performer last season, Bohannon was credited with a team-best 118 assists, becoming just the seventh Hawkeye to register three 100-assist seasons.