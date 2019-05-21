Roof collapses on Mason City building

A government office building in Mason City is closed after part of its roof collapsed in a weekend storm.

A statement from J. D. Determan Investments says structural damage on the roof of the Mohawk Square building was discovered on Sunday. The statement says they are working with their insurance company to assess the damage, but until a full assessment of the damage is completed that Mohawk Square will be closed until further notice.

Several public agencies are housed inside Mohawk Square, including the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Human Services, the Mason City Housing Authority, Elderbridge Ageccy on Aging and the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)