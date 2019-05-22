Billy Taylor named new Iowa assistant coach

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has named Billy Taylor as an assistant coach on his basketball staff. Taylor replaces Andrew Francis, who left after nine years to join the staff at the University of California.

Taylor joins the Hawkeye staff as an assistant coach after 18 years of collegiate coaching experience, including head coaching stints at Ball State, Lehigh, and Belmont Abbey. McCaffery coached Taylor as an assistant coach at Notre Dame from 1992 to 1995 and has been on the same staff as McCaffery on three different occasions.

Most recently, Taylor was Iowa’s director of basketball operations for three seasons , coordinating travel and carrying out the day-to-day activities of the basketball program.

“We are excited that Billy Taylor is rejoining the Hawkeye basketball family,” said McCaffery. “Billy is the perfect fit for our team. He knows our program well, and has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. Billy is one of the most genuine and respected coaches in our profession. He will have an immediate impact with his passion for the game, and commitment to mentoring our student-athletes on and off the court.”

“I am humbled and honored to rejoin Coach McCaffery’s staff at the University of Iowa,” said Taylor. “My relationship with Coach McCaffery spans 30 years and continues to evolve with each step. I look forward to serving and mentoring the student-athletes in our program. I’m eager to tell prospective student-athletes about the amazing opportunities at the University of Iowa.”

Taylor was the top assistant for three seasons at UNC-Greensboro under McCaffery from 1999 to 2002 and also served with McCaffery at Notre Dame under John McLeod During the 1998-99 season..

Taylor returns to Iowa City after serving as head coach at Division II Belmont Abbey the last three seasons.