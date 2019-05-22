Winnebago County supervisor Stensrud arrested for public intox after board meeting

A Winnebago County Supervisor was arrested for public intoxication following the group’s meeting Tuesday.

The Forest City Police Department responded to an anonymous call that Supervisor Mike Stensrud appeared to be intoxicated at the courthouse. Officers met with Stensrud in the board meeting room of the Winnebago County Courthouse and he agreed to a preliminary breath test. The test indicated a blood alcohol content of .09%.

Stensrud who is from Lake Mills is charged with public intoxication and possession or carrying a firearm while under the influence. Stensrud was carrying a nine millimeter handgun for which he has a valid permit. He will appear in court a later date.

Stensrud is a former All-American football player at Iowa State, who played 11 years in the NFL.

(By A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)