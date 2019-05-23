Federal grand jury indicts 5 for sex trafficking in Iowa

Five eastern Iowa men have been charged with sex trafficking, often in the Johnson County area.

Twenty-one-year-old Isaiah Devon Patterson is accused of using advertising to sell sex with a minor girl. Twenty-five-year-old Arrion Marcus West is accused of forcing two minors to have sex for money. Thirty-nine-year-old Albert Kelly Price is charged with paying three minors to have sex in hotels and other locations.

Fifty-two-year-old Kendall Andrew Steb has been charged with a variety of sex trafficking, drug and firearm offenses. Forty-year-old Tommy Tate Collins is charged with sex trafficking a minor and giving the victim marijuana and cocaine.