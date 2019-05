AAA predicts a three-and-a-half percent increase in travel volume this Memorial Day weekend, sparked — perhaps — by lower gas prices.

AAA’s fuel price survey indicates the average price today for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.66 a gallon in Iowa. That’s 20 cents less than it was during the Memorial Day weekend last year. Gas prices in Iowa were about seven cents higher per gallon a month ago.

AAA projects that nearly 40 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home this weekend.