Iowa FFA students to be featured on national cable channel

Twenty northeast Iowa students will be featured on national TV tonight in a weekly program about Future Farmers of America.

Charles City and Rockford FFA members will appear on RFD TV tonight at 6. They will be featured in a video that documented their efforts when they brought supplies and helped clean up five miles of destroyed fences at a cattle operation from mid-March flooding in Schuyler, Nebraska.

The students raised nearly $6,000 between a two-hour radiothon and other donations for their trip. They donated what was unspent on travel to Nebraska flood relief.

Encore episodes of “FFA Today” will air tomorrow at 8:30 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2:30.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)