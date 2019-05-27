Scott County Church Memorial Day tradition has gone on for 100 years

A holiday tradition in Scott County will be observed for the 100th time on this Memorial Day.

The annual service at the Summit Church, north of Davenport, is one of the oldest, continuous Memorial Day observances west of the Mississippi River. The president of the Scott County Historical Society, Tom Knapper, says it began in 1919, when church members wanted to honor World War 1 veterans from the church by reading their names.

Now the yearly roll call has about 300 names, from more wars, and all of Scott County.

“We do it because it’s a tradition,” Knapper says, “and we do it to pay respect and to honor the service men and women of the community who have served.”We take pride in doing it.”

The roll call now lasts about 15 to 20 minutes. The service will include an honor guard and 21 gun salute, plus patriotic songs and speeches.

(Thanks to Herb Trix, WVIK, Rock Island)