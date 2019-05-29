Colin Rae leads Iowa past New Orleans

Cascade native Colin Rae tossed seven scoreless innings as the Iowa Cubs won at New Orleans 3-0 in Pacific Coast League action. Rae struck out five to improve hos record to 6-1 as the I-Cubs posted their first shutout of the season.

Iowa cracked the scoreless game in the fifth on consecutive doubles from Rea and Wynton Bernard. The I-Cubs were held to the single run until the eighth when Ian Happ and Donnie Dewees cracked back-to-back homers to push Iowa’s lead to the final 3-0 score.

Pedro Strop took the eighth inning for Iowa, making his first rehab outing. Strop allowed a leadoff single, but the runner was quickly erased on a double play. The righty used just six pitches and faced the minimum through the frame.

Junichi Tazawa pitched the ninth and a flawless inning gave Iowa its first shutout since Aug. 29, 2018.