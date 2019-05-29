Regents to consider purchase offer for former AIB campus

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to sell the old American Institute of Business Campus in Des Moines during their meeting next week in Ames.

AIB gave the property to the University of Iowa as a gift in October of 2015 and closed down its operation The plan at the time was for the AIB students to become U-I students, but that didn’t pan out and the campus was named the Iowa Center for Higher Education.

The center lost money and the U-I made the decision to sell the campus in 2018 as part of cuts to several programs.

The Board of Regents will consider an offer of $7.5 million for nearly 14 acres and 8 buildings. The land had been assessed at around $20 million.

