Baby boy given up to state under Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department of Human Services reports a baby boy born has been turned over under the state’s safe haven law.

DHS says the baby was born on May 17th at an Iowa hospital and then was turned over to the state. It is the 35th time the law has been used. Parents have the option to give up custody of babies who are 30 days old or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment. They can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility, and can remain anonymous.

The safe haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her newborn after delivering it at home.