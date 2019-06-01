Stanwood man admits to shooting at neighbors

A Cedar County man who fired several shots at his neighbor’s house has reached a plea deal in federal court.

Sixty-two-year-old Randolph High of Stanwood pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. High admitted that on January 27, 2019, he fired several shots at his neighbor’s house, cars, and a camper. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office searched High’s home and found magazines for firearms, numerous .22 caliber rounds of ammunition, and 71 expended shell casings for a .22 caliber firearm.

High remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending his sentencing. High faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

State charges that included attempted murder were dropped in exchange for the federal plea.