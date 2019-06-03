Federal disaster aid bill, with money for Iowa flood victims, clears House

The U.S. House has approved a $19.1 billion disaster relief package that includes flood aid for Iowans and the president’s likely to sign it into law yet this week.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate late last month, but three House Republicans blocked a procedural move the past week to send the bill to the president. They argued it added to the deficit and failed to provide money to federal agencies that manage migrants at the southern border. Fifty-eight House Republicans voted against the aid package Monday, but it passed with the support of 354 House members, including all four Iowans.

Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines said it’s a “crucial bill” that provides money to help Iowans “rebuild and recover.” Senator Chuck Grassley noted the bill includes financial help for farmers who lost stored grain to flooding. First district Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque said Iowa flood victims “desperately need” this help from the federal government. Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City said while he’s pleased the bill passed, he said it was “despicable” for Republicans to block its advance last week.