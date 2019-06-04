Bloomfield man sentenced to 120 years on child sex abuse charges

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexual abuse involving a child.

Steven Douglas Crook Junior pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say he sexually abused a girl from the time she was an infant until she was six. She was rescued from his home in March of last year. Court documents showed Crook took photos and videos and sometimes livestreamed the sexual abuse on social media.

Judge Stephanie Rose described the crimes as “horrific” and says he was given the maximum sentence to effectively keep him in prison the rest of his life because she said Crook remains “very dangerous.”