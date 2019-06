Six cattle were missing at daybreak today in eastern Iowa after a semi tipped over on an Interstate 80 exit ramp.

The semi was carrying 57 head of cattle. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the semi was exiting Interstate 80 for northbound Interstate-380 and tipped over shortly before midnight. All the cattle got out of the semi trailer. The exit was closed for a while overnight to deal with the wreck.

Officials say the six missing cattle are probably in the Tiffin area.