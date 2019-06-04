Creighton economist expects Nebraskans to hit Council Bluffs for sports betting

A Creighton University economics professor predicts many Nebraska sports fan will start trekking to Iowa for game days because the state’s casinos will soon start taking bets on sporting events.

“It will move them over to Council Bluffs, there’s no doubt about that.” Ernie Goss is co-author of a 2007 book titled “Governing Fortune: Casino Gambling in America.” Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for states to legalize betting on sports.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator say some time this summer, the rules will be in place and gamblers will be able to wager on sports inside one of the 19 casinos in Iowa. They’ll also be able to sign up at one of the casinos for a sports betting app — letting them place bets from anywhere in Iowa.

“Is it a wise move? It’s an inevitable move,” Goss says. “And we’re going to more and more to where we’re going to have parties at our houses where you don’t even have to go to the bar, you can sit in your house and bet at the same time.” Goss made his comments during a weekend appearance on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program.

Goss has consistently argued casinos profit off habitual gamblers and that the industry’s benefit to the economy is “an illusion.” Goss released a report five years ago indicating states with casinos had lower economic growth than states that did not legalize casino gambling.