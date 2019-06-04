Rural Armstrong man dies after pickup hits bridge

A northwest Iowa man died Monday in a one vehicle accident in rural Emmet County.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, the sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 6 a.m. from a motorist who reported finding a vehicle that struck a bridge in the 5700 block of 200th Street. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies determined that an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Kenneth Manley of rural Armstrong collided with the southwest corner of the bridge.

Manley died in the accident.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)