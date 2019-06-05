IHOP’s chief executive is new CEO of Iowa-based Casey’s

The president of IHOP will soon become the chief executive of Casey’s General Stores.

Darren Rebelez will take over as president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores June 24. He’s been chief executive of IHOP since 2015 and oversaw the International House of Burgers or “IHOB” campaign. Burgers had been on the IHOP menu for 60 years, but Rebelez has said the campaign immediately quadrupled sales.

Before IHOP, Rebelez worked in management at ExxonMobile and he was chief operating officer for 7-Eleven convenience stores for nearly eight years.

Rebelez is an Army veteran who served in the Persian Gulf War. He replaces Terry Handley, who’s been Casey’s CEO for the past two years. Handley is retiring after working at Casey’s for 38 years.

Casey’s operates 2100 convenience stores in 16 Midwest states.