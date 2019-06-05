Northeast Iowa man accused of planning to rob Hazelton bank

A northeast Iowa man has been accused of planning a bank robbery.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, 22-year old Gary McNamara of Oelwein was arrested after a month-long investigation of reports that three girls had been sexually assaulted. During a search of McNamara’s home, investigators found a detailed plan to rob the Maynard Savings Bank in Hazleton. They found maps and names of others who may have been involved in the robbery plans.

McNamara, who’s been charged with providing a controlled substance to a minor, is also charged with conspiracy to commit first degree robbery. Authorities say their investigation continues and more charges and arrests are possible.

Another Oelwein man, 21-year-old Anthony Nelson III, has been charged with two counts of indecent contact with a minor and one count of enticing a minor.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)