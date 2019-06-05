Saturday funeral set for boy who died in accident on rural road

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pick-up on a rural road north of Little Rock Monday afternoon.

Officials say a 77-year-old man driving the pickup slowed to about 10 mph when he spotted two utility vehicles on the side of the road with a young child behind them and two adults working in a ditch.

Investigators say as the pickup passed the two utility vehicles, a second child stepped from the north ditch onto the roadway and in front of the truck’s path. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says four-year-old Griffin Engelkes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A funeral for Engelkes will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at the George Little Rock Community School in Little Rock.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)