All tests ‘normal,’ Iowa governor back to work after chest pains

Governor Kim Reynolds experienced chest pains earlier today, but was cleared by a doctor to go back to work after a series of tests produced “normal” results.

The governor’s staff issued a statement at 3:15 this afternoon, announcing Reynolds had gone to an emergency room “out of an abundance of caution” but was back at the capitol. Reynolds underwent blood tests, chest x-rays and an EKG — and all tests were “normal” according to her staff.

Reynolds, who is 59, had one public event on her schedule for today.