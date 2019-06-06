Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / All tests ‘normal,’ Iowa governor back to work after chest pains

All tests ‘normal,’ Iowa governor back to work after chest pains

By

Governor Kim Reynolds experienced chest pains earlier today, but was cleared by a doctor to go back to work after a series of tests produced “normal” results.

The governor’s staff issued a statement at 3:15 this afternoon, announcing Reynolds had gone to an emergency room “out of an abundance of caution” but was back at the capitol. Reynolds underwent blood tests, chest x-rays and an EKG — and all tests were “normal” according to her staff.

Reynolds, who is 59, had one public event on her schedule for today.