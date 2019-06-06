Audit: Iowa City office manager may’ve pilfered $514K over 15 years

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has identified more than half a million dollars worth of improper spending by the former office manager of an eastern Iowa organization that promotes economic development.

Sharon Jelinek worked for the Iowa City Area Development Group for 15 years.

Officials discovered she had taken out a credit card in the organization’s name, used it “almost exclusively for personal purchases” and used the organization’s checking account to pay the bills.

The auditors’ review flagged about $514,000 worth of spending connected to Jelinek.

Auditors found she used the economic development group’s money to pay her monthly cell phone, satellite radio and cable TV bills.

She also bought items on the Home Shopping Network, Amazon and at Walmart with the economic development group’s money.