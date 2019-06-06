Des Moines area arrests linked to investigation of drug trafficking organization

Eight people face charges in connection with a drug investigation that stretched from California to Iowa, and led to arrests in Des Moines today.

Authorities searched a dozen homes in the Des Moines area and arrested six people for either buying or selling drugs. A Los Angeles man, who’s also been arrested, is accused of sending cocaine and marijuana to Des Moines.

Twenty-eight-year-old Raylon Canada of Des Moines is at the center of the case. A court gave authorities to monitor Canada’s phone this spring. He’s being accused of getting cocaine from California, shipped to him through the mail.

This afternoon’s news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa indicated the arrests were the result of a “joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization.”