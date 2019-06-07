The envelope please! Winners of the 2019 Iowa Character Awards named

This year’s recipients of the Iowa Character Awards are being announced today. The awards salute Iowans for their positive roles in their communities, schools and businesses.

Hilary Ortman, spokesman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines, says there was a very healthy crop of entries this year.

“We’re really proud to have over 196 nominations for the 2019 Iowa Character Awards, representing 97 different Iowa communities,” Ortman says. “We’re looking forward to recognizing a lot of great Iowans who are demonstrating great character.”

Ortman says Corwin Stuart, a retiring elementary school teacher from Brooklyn, will be honored as the Educator of Character. “We also are proud to be presenting our Community of Character to Pella for their demonstration of great character for many reasons,” Ortman says. “We’ve also got a lot of recipients from across the entire state in various categories from Adult Citizen of Character to our Youth Citizen of Character.”

The awards focus on the six pillars of character: Caring, Citizenship, Fairness, Respect, Responsibility and Trustworthiness. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 26th in Altoona.

The list includes:

Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award: To be announced

Partner of the Year: Iowa Bankers Association, Johnston

Character Champion: Julie Kopecky, Dallas Center-Grimes

Community of Character: Pella

Pursuing Victory with Honor Award: Lynnville-Sully Football Program

Business/Organization of Character: The Job Foundation, Cedar Falls

Adult Citizen of Character: Lois Turnage, Pleasantville

Youth Citizen of Character: Jordan George, Des Moines

School of Character: Lakewood Elementary, Norwalk

Educator of Character: Corwin (Corky) Stuart, Brooklyn

School Team/ Organization of Character: Joyology – Carlisle Community Schools

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)