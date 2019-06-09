Authorities remove 51 cats from Spencer apartment

Spencer Police and city zoning officials continue to investigate after more than four dozen cats were removed from an apartment last Wednesday.

Information released Friday afternoon indicates the discovery of 51 unvaccinated cats was made during the execution of a search warrant at an apartment in Spencer which was occupied by 51-year-old Richard Peterson and 45-year-old Randy Peterson.

During the search, agents are said to found deplorable conditions with a large amount of cat and human feces present. Veterinarians were brought to the residence and deemed the animals to be threatened before they were removed from the apartment and properly vaccinated. Spencer Zoning Officials declared the residence uninhabitable until the property is brought back into compliance.

Spencer Police say charges are expected in the case.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)