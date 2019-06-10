Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Six people die in weekend accidents in five counties

Six people die in weekend accidents in five counties

By

Sunday was one of the deadliest days on Iowa’s roads in months, as authorities say six people died in five separate traffic accidents.

Des Moines police say a motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when he ran a red light while speeding and collided with an SUV at an interesection.

The state patrol is also investigating four deadly crashes on Sunday, three of them were rollover wrecks. A Fredricksburg man died in a pickup truck rollover in Bremer County, while a woman from Hedrick died in Wapello County pickup rollover.

In Van Buren County, an SUV rolled, killing a Bloomfield woman, and a pickup and an SUV collided in Lee County, killing two men from Farmington.