Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for taking disability benefits while working

An eastern Iowa man will spend six months in prison for wrongly collecting Social Security benefits.

A plea agreement with 58-year-old Larry Joe Hanson Senior of Cedar Rapids showed Hanson received Social Security disability benefits during a four-year period when he said he couldn’t work — but was working. Hanson told federal officials the money he was making was from renting his tools to the company and not from working. Hanson however, asked the employer to put his wages in his wife’s name.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay back nearly $79,000 in disability benefits he was not entitled to receive.