Hawkeyes adjust to roster changes

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says his roster is set after some unexpected off season losses. Leading scorer Tyler Cook opted for the NBA Draft. Senior guard Isaiah Moss is now at Kansas, one of two players to transfer, and senior point guard Jordan Bohannon may opt for a redshirt year following off season surgery.

Suddenly a Hawkeye team that returned nearly everyone from last year’s squad that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament will have a much different look.

Roster management at the conclusion of the season is becoming increasingly more important for everybody”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “The whole grad transfer thing is a different world for a lot of people but it is what we are used to now.”

While the Hawkeyes lost experience depth should not be an issue. Cordell Pemsl and Jack Nunge return up front after redshirting while freshman point guard Joe Toussaint and grad transfer Bakari Evelyn from Valparaiso add depth in the back court. Evelyn announced via social media over the weekend that he is headed to Iowa.

Junior center Luka Garza was surprised by many of the roster changes but they have not dampened his expectations for next season.

“We’re going to look a little different next year but I think we are going to be really good”, said Garza. “We have got some great players coming back and we are going to work as hard as we can this summer to be a better team.”