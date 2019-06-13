FEMA looking to fill several temporary positions in Iowa

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to fill temporary positions in Council Bluffs, Sioux City and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.

Spokesperson DeAnna Frazier says there are a variety jobs available. She says they will train you for many of the positions. If you have business skills that is helpful — and some of the positions require engineering skills and those do pay more.

Frazier says the pay depends on the type of work you will do. “These positions range anywhere from $16 an hour — anywhere up to $42 an hour,” according to Frazier. The jobs are not permanent. “These positions are for 120 days and they may be extended in 120 day increments based on the need of the disaster,” Frazier says.

You can find out more about the jobs online. She says you can go to USAJOBS.gov and type “FEMA Local Hire” in the search box and “Iowa” in the location box. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and the application deadline. The deadline to apply is July 2nd or when 200 applications have been received for each position.

Frazier says Iowa’s low unemployment rate has made it tougher to find people to fill the jobs that are not permanent.