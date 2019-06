Fuel prices in Iowa heading into the summer driving season dropped six cents per gallon this past week.

According to AAA-Iowa, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $2.60 on Tuesday. That’s 12-cents below the national average.

Diesel is selling for a nickel less per gallon this week compared to last. According to the GasBuddy website, the cheapest gas in Iowa is in Sioux City a few stations dropped the price to $2.22 a gallon this morning.