Deadline approaching for FEMA disaster funding

The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA for the flooding in the state between March 12th and May 16th is now about two weeks away.

Spokesperson Deanna Frazier says the deadline is July first for those who live in the counties that have been declared federal disaster areas.

“Woodbury, Monona, Harrison, Pottawattmie, Shelby, Fremont and Mills counties. And then over on the eastern side of the state, there’s Scott and Louisa counties…you must live in one of those nine counties in order to register for FEMA assistance,” Frazier says.

Some of the people have already applied. “About 2,300 have registered with FEMA for assistance. That’s nearly 2,300 families who are reaching out saying ‘we need help’,” Frazier says. She says many of the applications have already been processed.

“FEMA has approved about $13.3 million going directly into the pockets of survivors here in the state of Iowa to help them in their recovery efforts,” according to Frazier. She says the funding is available for several things.

“Rental assistance to help those families who’ve been displaced from the disaster. They are no longer able to live at their primary residence and have been displaced and now have to pay rent at an alternate home location,” Frazier says. “We can help them with up to 18 months of rent as long as they stay eligible. We also help with grant money to repair the homes, as well as grant money to help reimburse for some personal property.”

Frazier says some people in the disaster areas may’ve so busy that they have not applied for FEMA help. “FEMA is not first and foremost in a lot of people’s minds when they’re just dealing with things trying by day-to-day. And we do understand that,” she says. “But, FEMA is part of that puzzle to help them recover. And they can do that in one of three ways: they can call us at 800-621-FEMA (3362); they can go online to disasterassistance.gov; they can download the FEMA app.”

Frazier urges anyone who has not contacted FEMA who needs some help to do so before the July first deadline.