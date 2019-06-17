Nevada woman dies in accident

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed, five hurt, in a crash Saturday afternoon north of Nevada.

Reportedly, a 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 33-year-old Shaun McCloud of Nevada and a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by 27-year-old Nycole Henson of Nevada were both traveling southbound at an apparent slow rate of speed with the flashers on to protect a horse on the shoulder of the road.

Another southbound vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 17-year-old Nathaniel Oberhokam of Story City was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed when his pickup struck the Henson vehicle.

Nycole Henson died of her injuries at the accident scene. Oberhokam and McCloud were transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames for treatment of minor injuries. Others receiving minor injuries in the crash were identified as Joshua Marlatt, Joseph Henson and Toni Marlatt all of Nevada.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)